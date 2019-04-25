Two games to define MK Dons' season

After 44 games, it will all come down to the final day of the season and the connotations are simple - two wins and MK Dons will be promoted.

Despite Monday’s 1-1 draw with Port Vale, Dons dropped out of the automatic promotion spots with Bury winning at home to Northampton, while Mansfield’s 3-2 defeat sees them clinging on to the final spot on goal-difference.

Forest Green, while mathematically still in with a shout three points back of Dons with two games to go, are almost certainly out of the running for a top three finish, meaning it is now a three-into-two situation.

With Dons taking on Mansfield on the final day of the season, it is likely now to be a winner takes all occasion at Stadium MK on May 4.

First though, Dons need to stay in the hunt, and that will likely mean beating Colchester at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.

The U’s are sat agonisingly close to the final play-off spot, two points adrift of Exeter City and will have plenty to play for when Dons visit, meaning there will be added spice for both sides.

“We weren’t expecting anyone to hand it to us,” said Tisdale after the disappointing result on Monday. “Nothing is easy. We’ve got a real challenge ahead of us.

“We have two games to go, and we have to win both. It will be really tight, exciting, anxious. We have to relish it. It will continue to twist and turn.

“On Friday we were really pleased, today not so. We just have to go again.”

George Williams added: “I haven’t even thought about it. We’ve got to give ourselves the best chance possible on the final day.

“That means going to get three points next week, then whatever else happens, happens.”