U’s out to spoil Dons’ day and snatch a play-off spot

Colchester boss John McGreal believes his side can still snatch a play-off spot this season.

The U’s sit two points behind Exeter City, who occupy the final place with two games remaining.

Dons travel to the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday knowing they will likely need a victory to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Colchester drew 1-1 with relegation strugglers Yeovil Town on Monday to remain in touch with Exeter with two games to go, and McGreal believes his side are still right in with a shout of a top seven finish when they take on Dons on Saturday.

“We’re still there - we’ve been there all season,” he told the Daily Gazette. “It’s fantastic, the young team that I’ve got and it’s all to play for.

“It wasn’t to be (at Yeovil) but we’ve scrapped and fought and managed to get a point.

“It gives us another opportunity to play at home against another top team vying for a top-three finish.”