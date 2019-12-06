Underdog moniker will suit MK Dons at Doncaster

Russell Martin says he is happy for MK Dons to fly under the radar at the moment.

After picking up their first win in more than two months on Tuesday night, confidence is high among the squad. But there is no avoiding the fact Dons have picked up just one point from a possible 33, and sit three points from safety in the League One relegation zone.

Dons head to Yorkshire on Saturday to take on a Doncaster side they've never beaten at the Keepmoat Stadium, with all indicators pointing towards a Rovers win.

After seeing much-improved performances in recent weeks culminating in their win over Coventry this week, Martin believes his side can go to Doncaster and cause an upset.

"No-one outside this building expects us to get anything, and that suits us," he said. "The pressure is off. We're more than capable of going there and winning the game, and our focus will be on us and how we can hurt them.

"Doncaster are a good side. These are games you have to look forward to. But we've got to let the shackles off and go and get a result. Why not go there and surprise a few people?

"Speaking to other managers, teams are looking at us with a bit more respect now. But all our focus is on us. Of course, we've looked at Doncaster and analysed them, but it suits the players at the moment to go there with no real pressure. It's always nice to surprise people and proving people wrong.

"We've got one job on our hands – that's to get out of the position we're in. After that, we can look forward. Until then, let's win enough games to get out of trouble."