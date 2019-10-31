Unfair to expect returning Joe Mason to solve all of Dons' problems

Though he is back in training again, Paul Tisdale is eager to take the pressure off returning Joe Mason to solve Dons' issues in front of goal.

After a handful of appearances in pre-season, the former Wolves forward has not kicked a ball for Dons since signing in the summer, picking up an injury a week before the season was due to begin. With Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey expected to be out until December at the earliest, Mason's return cannot come soon enough for Dons, who have scored just twice in 10 games.

Joe Mason

However, Tisdale feels his return could lumber Mason with an unfair level of expectation.

"It would be unfair to lump everything on him though, and we hope the cavalry will be back soon," said the manager. "Joe Mason has trained with the first team this week, so he's a significant step closer.

"What has changed in the last five weeks is that we've accepted we have to do things a bit different at the moment, so we're looking at our squad and personnel differently. Every week, things change. Players are another week stronger and there are no fresh issues."

Ben Reeves travelled with Dons to Fleetwood last week after two substitute appearances against Coventry and Rochdale, but did not make the squad at the Highbury Stadium. Tisdale though confirmed the midfielder is fit for Saturday's visit of Tranmere.

He added: "He's back in training. Often, when a player has been out for a while, they are susceptible to another injury when they come back, or little niggles like he had last week."