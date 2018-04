Unite MK are on the hunt for a new manager.

Plying their trade in SSML Division 2, Unite sit 10th in the standings after Mark Robinson left the club last month.

Chairman Nathan Hunt is looking to hire a manager who will be ‘a figure of respect, well-organised, motivational, a good listener and timekeeper,’ ideally with their FA coaching badges.

>> If you’re interested in applying for the job, email am.plumbing@yahoo.co.uk