Unite MK thump Tring in first win of the season

Three goals in eight first half minutes helped Unite MK to their first win of the season on Saturday as they thrashed Tring Corinthians 4-1.

With just a draw to their name after their opening two SSML Division 2 games, Unite had to wait until the 33rd minute before Luke Little opened the scoring, finishing off a well-worked move from the home side.

And it sparked a glut of goals for Unite. Two minutes later, Jamie Parker fired in the first of his brace with a fine strike from the edge of the box. Cole Rawson then made it 3-0 four minutes before half time when he caught the Tring defence napping at a set-piece to head home unmarked from inside the six yard box.

Parker made it 4-0 19 minutes into the second half, again finding the corner from range to beat the Corinthian keeper from range, before the visitors pulled a consolation goal back.

This Saturday, Unite head to Bovingdon.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Jacob Hack and Ross Butler were on the scoresheet as Old Bradwell beat Sarratt 2-0, while MK Gallacticos let slip a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Mursley United. Clean Slate are bottom of the table after getting thumped 6-1 by Totternhoe.

