United into the fourth round after second half scare

Old Bradwell United threw away a 3-0 half time lead against Hanslope, but won out on penalties to progress into the fourth round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy.

Jamie Cox fired United ahead after 11 minutes, with Mohammed Aden Deria adding a second nine minutes later. Shaun Ennis thought he had done enough to ensure safe passage five minutes before half time when he made it 3-0 to Old Bradwell, but Hanslope scored three second half goals to send the tie to penalties.

United though were 4-3 winners in the shootout to go through.

In SSML Division 2, New Bradwell St Peter suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Grendon Rangers, missing out on the chance to climb above their sixth place. St Peter would have jumped Pitstone & Ivinghoe thanks to MK Gallacticos' second half goals in their 3-2 win. Josh Douglas Smith bagged a brace and Emmanuel Dahie found the net to see Gallacticos up to 11th.

Clean Slate remain rock bottom after losing 4-0 to Mursley United.