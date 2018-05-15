Unstoppable Stony do another double in undefeated season

Stony Stratford U15s are proving to be an unstoppable force in the Chiltern Youth League as they wrapped up their eighth trophy in three years last Sunday.

Having won the league for a third season, going undefeated and drawing just one game, the lads then won the League Cup final, beating Luton Borough on penalties.

Two of the best teams in the league came head to head in what turned out to be a cracking final.

It was a competitive and hard-fought game, with both teams equally determined to become worthy winners and lift the trophy.

Stony started as favourites having beaten Luton Borough twice in the league season. From the off the pace of the game was incredible and it a great display of quality football by both sides throughout.

After full time with the score at 2-2, the game was settled by penalties with Stony Stratford edging it 5-4.

>> Trials will be held for current Year 10 students that are considering playing for such a high profile team next season at U16 level on Thursday May 24 and Thursday May 31 from 7pm. The venue will be their main ground which is located in Ostlers Lane, Stony Stratford, MK11 1BN. Please contact Dan Gurling on 07506 017353 to register interest.