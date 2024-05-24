They will be looking to get the job done this season. And they are expected to be right up there challenging for promotion once again.

Mike Williamson is expected to carry out a big summer shake-up to give Dons that missing ingredient.

On Friday, the club confirmed five players - Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson, Dan Kemp, Mo Eisa and Michael Kelly - would be leaving at the end of their contracts, with the six loan players - Jack Payne, Anthony Stewart, Lewis Bate, Filip Marschall, Kyran Lofthouse and Emre Tezgel - also heading back to their parent clubs.

With the majority of those regular features for Dons in the second-half of the season, it leaves Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and his team with a big job on their hands to build a squad to match Williamson’s vision.

League sponsors SkyBet have already released their early odds, though the odds for Crewe are yet to come out. Here’s how they rate the chances of MK Dons making it at least to the play-offs.

