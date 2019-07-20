Versatility could be key for Callum Brittain this season

Callum Brittain says he is still learning in variety of different positions to play under Paul Tisdale.

While beginning his career as a midfielder, the 21-year-old converted to a full back, before developing into a wing-back under Tisdale.

Against Welwyn Garden City on Friday night, Brittain, one of the more senior players in the first half side, even played as one of the three central defenders in the second period.

Having racked up nearly 80 appearances for the club already, Brittain said: "I do prefer the wing-back role, but I really enjoyed my time in midfield and at centre back tonight as well, I feel like a variety of positions is good for my game, and I'm learning every position.

"If there is competition, it makes you work harder and get into the team – it's only healthy isn't it."

After making a goal-scoring start to pre-season against Brackley Town on Tuesday night - which could have been a brace had Brackley's stadium announcer been believed - Brittain said he is pleased with how things have progressed so far this summer.

He continued: "I'll claim the first one if they want to give it to me! I've been happy with myself, I've come back fit and ready to go, but it';s just good to be back playing. It was a lovely break, don't get me wrong, especially after winning promotion, but it was good to be working with new faces.

"It's good to get game time as well. The results don't matter really, it's about getting minutes in the legs and there are some new faces in the team so it's about learning your surroundings and getting that sharpness back."