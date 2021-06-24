Villa complete Dons' Papa John's Trophy group

Villa Park

Aston Villa U21s will join MK Dons Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion in the Papa John's Trophy.

Anton Ferdinand drew the Villains out of the hat on Sky Sports News on Thursday to complete the group.

Last season, Dons took on Southampton U21s in the group stage, but were beaten 2-1. They then took on Norwich City U21s in the knock-out stages and ran riot, winning 6-0.

Villa are in the competition for a third season, but were knocked out in the group stage on both occasions.