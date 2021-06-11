Walker signs new deal at MK Dons

Laurie Walker

Laurie Walker has signed a new contract with MK Dons for next season.

The goalkeeper, 31, made his Dons debut last season in a 3-1 Papa John's Trophy match against Northampton Town last season having played for the majority of his career in the non-leagues.

Making three appearances for Russell Martin's side last term, he was loaned to Oldham Athletic in March on emergency cover, making 13 appearances for the Latics as they skirted relegation from League Two to finish 18th.

Walker came through the academy at Dons, leaving in 2009 but re-joined a decade later to bolster the goalkeeping unit under Paul Tisdale. His contract was due to expire at the end of the month but his extension means he will remain at the club for a third campaign.

“It’s great to sign and continue to be a part of the project that is being built here,” Walker told iFollow MK Dons.

“Last season, I made my debut for MK Dons which was something I’d been waiting for a long time, and then went out on loan was able to my league debut and be able to get a number of games under my belt.

“I’ve learnt a lot and now I can’t wait to get back for pre-season now. I’m going to give everything I can to come back in the best shape and be the best I can be for the team next season.”

Goalkeeper Coach Dean Thornton added: “I’m delighted for Laurie. He’s worked extremely hard to get this deal and I’m excited to continue working with him.

“He’s a great professional, who works his socks off during the week to give everything for the Club. He’s been an important part of the goalkeeping department since I joined the Club and he deserves a lot of credit for how good Lee and Fish have been when they have played.

“He had an opportunity to play league football this season and he performed really well. Now, he’s got to make sure he comes back for pre-season ready to challenge and push Fish and the rest of his teammates.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Laurie is an important member of the squad and, on the pitch, we have seen continued improvement year on year, culminating with an impressive loan spell at Oldham Athletic last season.

“Because of how well he did at Oldham, he had offers this summer to be a number one goalkeeper elsewhere but he has chosen to commit his future to MK Dons because he believes in our process and what we are trying to build.