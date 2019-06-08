Walsall want Newcastle defender | Doncaster target Europa League ace | Sunderland defender wants in the team | Pompey signing on the pressure | Posh fans wary of signing - League One and Two rumours

The latest League One and Two rumours from around the web:

EFL clubs will be required to interview at least one black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidate. The organisation have implemented the 'Rooney rule' which came into effect in NFL. (Portsmouth News)

Forgotten man Donald Love is looking to bounce back strongly from a nightmare campaign and force his way into Jack Ross’ plans for next season. (Sunderland Echo)

Mark Catlin admitted Pompey are trying to reach a ‘basket case’ Championship. And the chief executive promised the Blues will not copy ‘ego-driven’ owners plugging huge debts at second-tier outfits. (Portsmouth News)

James Bolton believes he can handle the pressure he will face after becoming Pompey’s first summer signing. The Blues’ new right-back is Kenny Jackett’s first summer addition, after leaving Shrewsbury. (Portsmouth News)

Ashley Eastham believes Fleetwood Town can reach the Championship if they keep hold of the core of last season’s squad as well as adding some extra quality this summer. Eastham signed a contract extension last season that saw him commit his future to the club until 2021. (Blackpool Gazette)

Peterborough United fans are split over the controversial signing of right-back Niall Mason. Posh have signed the 22 year-old following his admission of sexual assault earlier this year. He was sacked by Doncaster Rovers after receiving a six-month sentence, suspended for two years. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Grant McCann has held talks with a player with Europa League experience as he looks to add to his forward ranks at Doncaster Rovers. (Doncaster Free Press)

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe is wanted by Shrewsbury Town. The 20-year-old was subject of speculation regarding a £200,000 move last season with Wolves, Brighton, Middlesbrough and Norwich keen on the player as he helped the Brisbane Road side escape the National League as champions. (Shropshire Star)

Newcastle United defender Stefan O’Connor is wanted by Walsall. The 22-year-old's contract at St James's Park expires the end of the month. (The 72)

Southend United want to bring Bristol City defender Taylor Moore back to Roots Hall for the next campaign. The 22-year-old impressed in 40 appearances for the Shrimpers last season. (Bristol Live)