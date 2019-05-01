Walsh and Williams ease Dons' defensive injury crisis

MK Dons ailing defence could be handed a huge boost for the final game of the season with the return of two key men.

George Williams has now made three substitute appearances since he suffered a hamstring injury back in January, while Joe Walsh was also an unused sub on the bench at Colchester on Saturday, having himself been ruled out since early April.

Walsh has suffered a severe cut to his arm in the 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City, and had been ready to come on at the JobServe Community Stadium, but manager Paul Tisdale opted for a more attacking option as they chased the game.

“It was great to see George back on the pitch,” said Tisdale. “George has come back quicker than we thought so I’m currently counting my blessings that we’ve got something we hadn’t expected.

“Walshy was back as well. I wanted to give him a run out but it didn’t seem the right time to bring him on.”

Mathieu Baudry and Baily Cargill are also in contention for a return for the final game of the season, having both spent lengthy spells on the sidelines since the turn of the year.

George Williams has made three sub appearances recently

Mansfield will travel to Stadium MK without several strikers - Craig Davies, Nicky Ajose and promising youngster Jordan Graham, while Danny Rose is returning to full fitness.