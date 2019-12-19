Walsh sees room for improvement in his performances

As his performances are beginning to make people sit up and notice, Joe Walsh remains his own harshest critic.

The 27-year-old is having one of his most consistent runs in the team since his arrival at Stadium MK in 2015, making 19 appearances this season - the most of any centre back at the club.

And after two clean sheets in his last three outings, Walsh says he has room to improve.

"I always think I can do better, but I'm happy with how I'm doing," he said. "I just want to keep my head down, keep going and hopefully stay in the team.

"If you get your name onto the teamsheet on Saturday, you have to do your best and hopefully that keeps you in the team. We all know there are playing waiting to take your place at any time so you have to be on your toes."

Having spent most of the last 18 months playing as a back-three under Paul Tisdale, Russell Martin has set Dons up playing a flat-four in defence. Though there has been a change which Dons have had to adapt to, Walsh says Martin is not asking for the impossible with his new style of play.

He continued: "It's different to what we were used to, but it's something we can all do as players, so we've just got to keep doing it.

"Since Russ came in, it has been a big change. We had to get used to it for a few weeks but we look like we've settled into it now, and I hope we can pick up more results."

The manager heaped praise on the Welshman for his performances so far this season, and said he often enjoyed playing alongside Walsh during the League Two promotion campaign last year. Walsh though, said: "He was loud next to me though, did my head in a few times, but now it's all from the sidelines I don't hear him so much!

"But I enjoyed playing with him and I'm enjoying having him as my manager now."