Walsh warns new Dons players to 'expect abuse' from AFC Wimbledon

Joe Walsh has told the players new to MK Dons rivalry with AFC Wimbledon what to expect from their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday.

Dons travel to The Cherry Red Records Stadium for the third time on Tuesday night for their first round game, in what will be the eighth meeting between the sides since 2012.

With many players in the Dons squad having never played in the clash before, Walsh, who played in the 2-0 defeat to AFC in March 2017, said they have been told what to expect.

"They can expect abuse," he said. "You're going to get stick, so take it on the chin and play our normal game.

"You hear the abuse, but it doesn't phase you, it's football isn't it – you know what you're going to get. You have to go and enjoy the atmosphere and the better the atmosphere, the better you should play.

"We've spoken about it, but everyone has played derby games before. They know what to expect from rivalries."

Joe Walsh in action against AFC Wimbledon in 2017

Dean Lewington, who draws a lot of ire from the AFC Wimbledon supporters as part of the squad which moved to Milton Keynes in 2003, has missed both games in Kingston-upon-Thames, but Walsh believes playing there on Tuesday will not affect the captain.

He added: "It doesn't phase him, he just looks at it as another game. Nothing changes.

"Everyone is excited for it, the fans will certainly be up for it, and we want to get into the next round.