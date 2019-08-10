Walsh was happy to celebrate whoever scored Dons' winner

Whether it was a Rhys Healey strike or an Ethan Ebanks-Landell own goal, Joe Walsh didn't mind as Dons claimed a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Healey's stoppage time strike was deflected past his own keeper by defender Ebanks-Landell, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Stadium MK, to secure Dons' first win of the campaign.

Stood at the other end of the field though, Walsh was not bothered who scored as he joined in the celebrations.

He said: "I couldn't see it – Rhys is claiming it. All I saw was it go in, and I ran to him! I don't know whose it was, I don't really care!

"I think we just about deserved it, we could have done better, but we kept going and going. We deserved it. It was relief in the end, getting the goal.

"We started slowly, it was a bit sticky and I don't think we were great. We know we can do better, but it's the first game and all we wanted was three points. We got them and the clean sheet, so you can't ask for much more. It didn't click in the first half, but we've got time to work on it and get better. Everyone is happy."

Manager Paul Tisdale said there were plenty of areas to improve on in their performance, and Walsh echoed that, adding: "It's still early days, it's the first game of the season. We'll not go mad over not playing our best football, but at least we've won the game.

"You can play as many pre-season games as you like, but when it comes to a league game, it's totally different. You have to be up to speed straight away and we were getting there in the first half, finding our sharpness. Towards the end, we looked a bit fitter than them, and that's when we got the goal."