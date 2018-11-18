WATCH: Brazilian footballers train in Milton Keynes ahead of Cameroon clash

Some of the top names in world football were in Milton Keynes on Sunday as Brazil got accustomed with Stadium MK before their game with Cameroon on Tuesday night.

The home of MK Dons will play host to the game as part of Brazil's Global Tour, which saw them take on Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium last Thursday.

Among those training were Manchester City keeper Ederson, along with Sky Blues team-mate Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool stopper Alisson, Everton forward Richarlison, and Chelsea winger Willian.

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, was rested from the session along with several other key players after playing on Thursday.

More than 23,000 tickets have been sold for the game. Visit www.mkdons.com or the box office at Stadium MK for tickets.