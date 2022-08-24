News you can trust since 1981
Darragh Burns fires in Dons' second goal against Watford in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win on Tuesday night

Watford 0-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons put together their most complete performance of the season so far on Tuesday night when they knocked Championship Watford out of the Carabao Cup.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:08 pm

Goals from Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns ensured Liam Manning’s side are in tonight’s hat for the third round draw.

Here’s how we rated the players at Vicarage Road.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

Great on the ball, good in the air and made a terrific instinctive stop to deny Vakoun Bayo when the defence overplayed in front of him

2. Warren O'Hora - 8.5

Brilliant again. Ruled the backline, never missed a challenge, stepped in at key moments, made big blocks. A real captain's performance.

3. Daniel Oyegoke - 7.5

The best we've seen of the Brentford loanee since arriving at the club in a position we're not used to seeing him in. Confident and assured at right centre-back

4. Zak Jules - 7.5

Still something of a forgotten figure at MK Dons, Jules needed a big performance and he gave one. Excellent all night

