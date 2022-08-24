Watford 0-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Goals from Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns ensured Liam Manning’s side are in tonight’s hat for the third round draw.
Here’s how we rated the players at Vicarage Road.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5
Great on the ball, good in the air and made a terrific instinctive stop to deny Vakoun Bayo when the defence overplayed in front of him
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Warren O'Hora - 8.5
Brilliant again. Ruled the backline, never missed a challenge, stepped in at key moments, made big blocks. A real captain's performance.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Daniel Oyegoke - 7.5
The best we've seen of the Brentford loanee since arriving at the club in a position we're not used to seeing him in. Confident and assured at right centre-back
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Zak Jules - 7.5
Still something of a forgotten figure at MK Dons, Jules needed a big performance and he gave one. Excellent all night
Photo: Jane Russell