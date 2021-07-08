Watters wants to score Dons goals as he joins on loan

Max Watters

Max Watters wants to be the man to fire MK Dons up the table next season after signing on loan from Cardiff City.

The striker, 22, joined the Bluebirds in January after a brilliant start to the season with Crawley, netting 16 goals in 19 games.

After losing the likes of Cameron Jerome, Joe Mason, Sam Nombe and Kieran Agard this summer, Dons knew they would need to bolster their front line and the capture of Watters on loan is the first sign of that.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, I wanted to get it done and I’m pleased it’s been completed early enough for me to settle in and meet everyone before the season starts.

“The manager has told me about how the team play and how he wants me to fit into that. It all appeals to me so much and it will help me develop too, with the way I like to play.

“I’m a striker who likes to get in behind and be there in the box when the ball is coming in. I love to score goals and if you look at this squad, we’ve got some great players who can provide me with the chances to do that.”

Russell Martin said: “This is a brilliant signing for us. We chased him in January before his move to Cardiff City and have retained that interest in him - he has retained interest as well and was keen to come here on loan this season.