"We did enough to win it," says Southend boss Campbell

Southend manager Sol Campbell said the 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Boxing Day was finely poised, but felt his side did enough to win it.

While Dons twice led, Southend twice equalised and really should have put the game to bed but for some awful finishing in the second half in particular.

Former England international Campbell said the Shrimpers are beginning to turn things around, despite remaining 10 points adrift of Dons in the relegation zone, but said even though they had enough chances to win their first game at Roots Hall this season, felt the visitors were more clinical in front of goal and could themselves have won it.

“If they had our chances they would have won the game," he told the Southend Echo. "We are playing better and we’re more solid here and there but there are lapses of concentration in both boxes.

“We could easily have ended up losing the game too.

“We had to show fantastic character to get back into the game and I like to see that but we had more than enough to win the game and that’s the most frustrating thing.

“We’ve been moving in the right direction but we just need to get over the line in the final third."