Weakened Newport beat Wellingborough Whitworth

Newport Pagnell boss Darren Lynch said he was delighted with his threadbare side after they beat Wellingborough Whitworth 3-1 on Saturday.

Lynch was without six first team regulars for the game at Willen Road against UCL Premier Division's bottom side, but they still took the lead on the half hour mark when Tom Liversedge tapped home Dom Lawless' low cross.

But a lapse in concentration allowed Whitworth to get back on level terms shortly before the half time interval.

Lynch was forced into another chance at half time when Harry Stratton fell ill, but changing their system to a three-man front line did not bring about many chances for the home side. And with one of the only corners to trouble the Wellingborough defence all afternoon, Jake Watkinson was on hand to prod the Swans into the lead with seven minutes remaining.

There was more drama to follow when Liversedge was fouled in the penalty area deep into stoppage time, not only earning a penalty but also reducing the visitors to 10-men. Lawless dispatched the spot kick to wrap up the result.

"I had six first team regulars missing through injuries and suspensions but that’s no excuse and the lads that came in had the opportunity to stake claims," said Lynch afterwards.

"The result sees us move up to 11th and if I was offered that at the start of the day I would of been more than happy considering our stop start campaign."

Newport take on Desborough Town on Saturday, with the opportunity to jump above them into 10th spot.