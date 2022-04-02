Wembley awaits for Newport Pagnell Town after Vase shoot-out drama

Wembley Stadium will host Newport Pagnell Town in May after the Swans booked their spot in the FA Vase final on Saturday

Newport Pagnell Town supporters will be walking down Wembley Way in May after James Sage fired in the winning penalty against Hamworthy United to book their spot in the FA Vase final.

A packed Willen Road watched on as Mo Ahmed gave the Swans a first-half lead in a game described as the biggest in the club’s history.

Cam Munn though equalised for the visitors in the second half to send the clash straight to penalties.

Both sides had chances to win it in the shoot-out, with Martin Conway not only converting his own spot kick but making three crucial saves from 12yards too, allowing Sage, who came off the bench, to step up and slot home the decisive penalty to win it 6-5 and send Newport to Wembley.

“I cannot believe what's going on,” said the goalkeeper afterwards. “I trust myself, do my homework and do my research for penalties, but we deserved that. We had a bit of a stumble after they scored, with some sloppy defensive play, but as soon as it got to penalties, I backed myself all day long.

“I said I'd take whatever penalty they wanted me to, I backed myself and it showed. The boys had full faith in me too.

“We're just so happy to be going to Wembley. My whole family is here, Newport Pagnell will be moving to Wembley for May, and maybe even more - the whole of MK! It will be special.

“The fans have carried us through today. We had a tough spell, it does happen, and we had to defend well. We've done it all year, and in one-off games, we are as good as anyone.”