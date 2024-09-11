Laurence Maguire has enjoyed an impressive start to his time at MK Dons.placeholder image
Laurence Maguire has enjoyed an impressive start to his time at MK Dons.

We've put our thinking caps on and have selected this side as League Two's team of the season so far - including players from Gillingham, Chesterfield, MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Sep 2024, 13:24 BST
It’s not been easy, but we’ve had a good think and selected this side for League Two’s team of the season so far.

It was a tough selection process with a number of players already standing out around the league after the opening games.

But we have narrowed it down and come up with this team, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

And you can get all the latest Dons news, here.

Position: Keeper Club: Gillingham

1. Jake Turner

Position: Keeper Club: Gillingham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Club: Gillingham

2. Max Clark

Position: Left-back Club: Gillingham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alexandra

3. Mickey Demetriou

Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alexandra Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Milton Keynes Dons,

4. Laurence Maguire

Position: Central defender Club: Milton Keynes Dons, Photo: Getty Images

