What happened next for MK Dons' management and their backroom staff

We take a look back through some of the former Dons bosses and their assistants and what they have been up to since leaving Stadium MK.
1. Dan Micciche
After being sacked by Dons in 2018 after just three wins in 16 - his first attempt at senior football management - Micciche returned to youth team football with Arsenal. Taking their U15s, he took over the U18s in late 2021 alongside Kevin Betsy. Micciche then followed Betsy to Crawley Town where he will be assistant manager next season.
2. Keith Millen
Micciche's assistant in 2018, Millen took over reins when the former was sacked for the final few games of the season, overseeing Dons' relegation to League Two. Although he wanted the job on a full-time basis, he left at the end of the season. Millen took over at Carlisle United in November 2021 but with the club sitting 23rd in League Two, he left the club four months later.
3. Paul Tisdale
Although Tis led Dons to promotion at the first attempt in 2019, the wheels fell off early in the club's return to League One and he was sacked in November 2019. Since then, he has had a few short-term jobs which have not worked out well for the former Exeter City boss. He spent four months at Bristol Rovers in 2019/20 before getting sacked as they headed for relegation. After a brief stint as an advisor at Colchester, he was appointed Stevenage manager in November 2021 but with just three wins in 21 matches, he suffered the sack again,
4. Paul Ince
Two spells at MK Dons brought mixed results for the former England midfielder, with uneventful periods at Notts County and Blackpool following. Ince spent almost a decade out of football management before taking over at Reading in February in a surprise appointment until the end of the season. Following a successful spell, Ince and former Dons coach Alex Rae were appointed on a permanent basis.
