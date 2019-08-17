Wheeler breaks Dons' hearts with late Wycombe winner

David Wheeler went from Dons' promotion hero to the breaker of hearts as he scored a last minute winner for new club Wycombe Wanderers in a bizarre 3-2 win at Adams Park.

Dons' first defeat of the season had a bit of everything: three penalties, missed sitters, strange refereeing decisions and a last minute winner from the hosts. Joe Jacobson fired Wycombe into the lead from the spot after just 11 minutes, before Jordan Bowery swept home on 32 minutes against the run of play. With Dons unable to find their feet, Wycombe were ahead again when Fred Onyedinma lashed home. Conor McGrandles was gifted another opportunity to net from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time but blazed it over the top, though Dons were given a second spot kick five minutes after the restart. This time Jordan Houghton made no mistakes.

Jordan Bowery celebrates his first half strike

And with the game heading towards a draw, Wheeler, who was given a tremendous reception from the 1,100 Dons fans, broke their hearts as he fired home the winner in the final minute.

After their victorious start to the season last Saturday, and their subsequent penalty shoot-out win against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, Paul Tisdale made three changes to the side, bringing back George Williams at the expense of Callum Brittain in defence, while Hiram Boateng and Jordan Houghton came back into the centre of the park for Ryan Harley and goal-scorer David Kasumu.

Lee Nicholls was called into action early in proceedings to deny an acrobatic Fred Onyedinma effort, but his next action would be picking the ball out of his net. After seeing 11 penalties on Tuesday night, Dons fans were getting used to the sight by the time referee Trevor Kettle pointed to the spot after just 11 minutes when Jordan Houghton tripped Paul Smyth. Joe Jacobson kept his nerve to fire straight down the middle.

Dons looked to struggle to get into the game in the opening 25 minutes as Wycombe's direct approach, and the midfield appeared at sea – barely involved in the action.

The visitors though had two great chances get level, but both Dean Lewington and Jordan Bowery's efforts were tame.

Bowery though would fire Dons level on 33 minutes, sweeping home Cargill's cross from inside the six yard box.

Parity would not last long though. Jordan Houghton, who like the rest of the midfield, had a poor opening 45 minutes, allowed the ball to bobble up and gifted possession to Alex Samuel, who in turn picked out Onyedinma to fire past Nicholls as he was given the freedom of the penalty area.

As bad as Dons were in the opening 45 minutes though, they were gifted an opportunity for an equaliser when Giles Phillips took down Lewington, offering Mr Kettle little choice but to award a spotkick. Incredibly though, like against AFC Wimbledon in the week, Conor McGrandles scooped his penalty over the bar.

Referee Mr Kettle had awarded four penalties in midweek when he officiated Gillingham and Newport County, and within five minutes of the restart was pointing to the spot once more, and this time, Dons found the back of the net. After Kieran Agard was shoved to the ground by Jacobson, Jordan Houghton took over the duties from the spot and smashed it past Allsop.

With the wind in their sails, Dons could have taken the lead when Baily Cargill fizzed an effort just over the bar two minutes later.

Having upped their game considerably since the opening 45 minutes, Dons effectively became embroiled in a shelling competition, with long booming balls forwards the order of the day for both sides.

The introduction of Alex Gilbey, on for Hiram Boateng, added some drive in the centre of the park when the ball did eventually come down, though he nor Rhys Healey could do much to change the tide.

There was a familiar face among the Wycombe substitutes in the form of David Wheeler, who scored the goal on the final day of last season to send Dons into League 1. He though would be the man to haunt them in the final minute of the game as he beat Cargill to lash past Nicholls and win it for Wycombe.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Attendance: 5,243 (1,130)

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Jacobson, Gape, Stewart, Pattison, Bloomfield (Freeman 71), Phillips, Smyth (Wheeler 64), Grimmer, Onyedinma, Samuel (Akinfenwa 74)

Subs not used: Yates, Kashket, Charles, Parker

MK Dons: Nicholls, Martin, Poole, Cargill, Lewington (Brittain 90), Williams, Houghton, McGrandles, Boateng (Gilbey 64), Bowery, Agard (Healey 74)

Subs not used: Moore, Brittain, Nombe, Kasumu, Harley

Booked: Smyth, Phillips, Wheeler