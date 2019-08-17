Wheeler 'chuffed' with Dons reception despite his late winner

David Wheeler was flattered by the reception he got from the travelling MK Dons fans at Adams Park on Saturday, before he went on to score the winner for new club Wycombe Wanderers.

His 90th minute strike earned all three points for Wycombe, but back in May, his goal for Dons against Mansfield proved enough to secure promotion back to League 1.

Wheeler was a second half substitute for Gareth Ainsworth's side, coming on with the match poised at 2-2, and was met with the Dons' rendition of The Champs' Tequila - a sentiment he was very pleased with.

"It was really nice. It's easy to boo someone and give them a hard time, but whenever I was near them warming up, they gave me a good reception which I was really flattered by. It was really nice to get that reception from them.

"It was an amazing experience to achieve promotion last season and I'll always feel lucky to have been a part of it. To score the goal that took us up was the icing on the cake and it capped off a very enjoyable time in my career."

His goal came after a long ball reached him, and after beating Baily Cargill, found the net as he fired past Lee Nicholls.

He added: "I was really pleased to score my first goal for Wycombe.

"The game turned a bit when me and Bayo (Adebayo Akinfenwa) came on, it pulled the wing-backs back a bit and allowed us to pin them in,. You hope to come on and have an influence on the game.

"I was really chuffed. It felt like it took a lifetime to come down, I was waiting in front of goal for it to come down. In the warm-up, I had the worst finishing practice I've ever had, but then scored the only chance I had."