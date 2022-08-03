Where are last season's MK Dons loanees now?

4. Josh Martin - Norwich City

Never seemed to fit the bill at MK Dons, did Josh Martin. Brought in as a winger from Norwich by Russell Martin, the youngster didn't really match up in the system and as a result, didn't get much of a kick under Liam Manning. Returning to Carrow Road in January, he swiftly went to Doncaster Rovers where be became a regular but saw Rovers relegated. Now back at Norwich, but his future there remains in doubt.

Photo: Jane Russell