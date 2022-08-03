Where are last season's MK Dons loanees now?

For MK Dons, they had nine loan players on their books during the course of last season, with many of them massively popular during their temporary stay at Stadium MK.
We take a look at where those nine players are now.
1. Troy Parrott - Preston North End (loan)
Irishman Troy Parrott netted ten goals for Dons while on loan from Spurs last season, including some pretty memorable strikes (AFC Wimbledon away, anyone?!). After some more impressive displays on international duty over the summer, Parrott signed a loan deal with Championship side Preston North End this season, and started last Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Wigan on Saturday
Photo: PAUL FAITH
2. Max Watters - Cardiff City
Watters suffered injury on the eve of the new season last term, but came into the Dons side to score seven goals in 14 appearances before being recalled in January. Scoring on his return for the Bluebirds, he made seven more appearances for them last season, and started on Saturday in the Championship against Norwich City
Photo: Dan Istitene
3. Ethan Robson - MK Dons
Enjoyed a great loan period from Blackpool in the first half of last season, firmly a regular in Liam Manning's side. But his recall in January saw him return to Bloomfield Road only to sit on the sidelines and barely get a kick thereafter. Released at the end of his contract, it was a no-brainer for him to return to Stadium MK, this time as a permanent addition.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Josh Martin - Norwich City
Never seemed to fit the bill at MK Dons, did Josh Martin. Brought in as a winger from Norwich by Russell Martin, the youngster didn't really match up in the system and as a result, didn't get much of a kick under Liam Manning. Returning to Carrow Road in January, he swiftly went to Doncaster Rovers where be became a regular but saw Rovers relegated. Now back at Norwich, but his future there remains in doubt.
Photo: Jane Russell