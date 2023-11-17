Where are the players who left MK Dons last season now?

Last season feels like a long time ago, and one which many MK Dons fans have put to the very darkest parts of the back of their minds.
This season’s squad has a new look and a new feel to it, especially under Mike Williamson’s watch.
A hark back to last season’s team, which was relegated from League One on the final days of the season, there are not many faces to still be around now.
Here’s a reminder of who departed, and what they are up to now.
1. Where are the departed MK Dons players now?
Here's a rundown of the players who left MK Dons what what they are doing now Photo: Jane Russell
2. Tennai Watson
Offered a new deal to remain at the club following relegation, the full-back signed for Charlton in the summer, and has run out 11 times so far for the Addicks Photo: Jane Russell
3. Sullay Kaikai
Like Watson, was offered a deal to remain at the club after dropping into League Two. The Sierra Leone international though penned a deal with League One side Cambridge United, where he has made 14 appearances so far Photo: Jane Russell
4. Josh McEachran
After the expiration of his contract, the former Chelsea midfielder reunited with former Dons boss Liam Manning at Oxford United. While the boss has moved on now to Bristol City, McEachran has been a regular for the U's this term Photo: Jane Russell