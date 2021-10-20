Where Milton Keynes Dons rank in the 'dirtiest' teams table alongside Gillingham, Accrington Stanley & more

With a quarter of the 2021/22 League 1 campaign played, we are taking at look (via WhoScored stats) at this season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings and red cards to examine which teams are the 'dirtiest’ in the third tier of English football and where each side ranks in the league table (as of Monday, October 18).
We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red.
Here are all 24 teams ranked from lowest to highest scoring:
