Where MK Dons are expected to finish in the 2021/22 League One table, compared to Wimbledon and Cambridge United

Pompey currently sit ninth in the table, with 10 wins, five draws, and six defeats from their opening 21 matches.

That run of form has left them with 35 points – two outside of the play-offs and nine adrift of Rotherham United at the summit.

But can they hope to continue their play-off-chasing form over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 25 games of the campaign to predict how League One' s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will the Dons finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs. Check out our countdown from 24th to first below…

24th - Crewe Alexandra Points: 39 Goal Difference: -33 Probability of relegation: 78%

23rd - Doncaster Rovers Points: 39 Goal Difference: -40 Probability of relegation: 77%

22nd - Gillingham Points: 43 Goal Difference: -26 Probability of relegation: 59%

21st - Morecambe Points: 44 Goal Difference: -31 Probability of relegation: 58%