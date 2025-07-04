MK Dons' best ever crowd is 28,521. This occurred on September 25, 2019, during the EFL Cup third round against Liverpool.placeholder image
Where MK Dons, Colchester United, Barnet, Newport County and the rest rank in this alternative League Two table based on their best ever crowds

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Jul 2025, 07:08 BST
It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

Oldham Athletic's record attendance is 47,671, set on January 25, 1930, during an FA Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Oldham Athletic - 47,671

Oldham Athletic's record attendance is 47,671, set on January 25, 1930, during an FA Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Notts County's record attendance is 47,310, achieved on March 12, 1955, in a FA Cup Sixth Round match against York City. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Notts.

2. Notts County - 47,310

Notts County's record attendance is 47,310, achieved on March 12, 1955, in a FA Cup Sixth Round match against York City. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Notts.

38,472 (v Preston North End, FA Cup, 30 January 1960)

3. Bristol Rovers - 38,472

38,472 (v Preston North End, FA Cup, 30 January 1960)

Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.

4. Swindon Town - 32,000

Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.

