Where MK Dons need to strengthen during the January transfer window

1. Goalkeeper - Priority: Low

This is probably not a spot Dons will want to be recruiting in this month, but that entirely depends on Chelsea's stance on Jamie Cumming. The 23-year-old has probably been Dons' stand-out player this season but could face a similar fate as he did last year when his loan-spell at Gillingham was cut short in favour of a side further up the table. With Franco Ravizzoli and David Martin as back-up, Dons are in a relatively solid position but should Cumming be recalled, they may have to look for another.

Photo: Jane Russell