Where MK Dons need to strengthen during the January transfer window

There has been little movement in the first week of the transfer window for MK Dons in what needs to be a bug month for the club as they look to escape the League One relegation scrap.
Dan Oyegoke’s return to Brentford after his loan spell was cut short by the Premier League side has so far been the only action of the window at Stadium MK, but without a game last weekend, it has afforded the recruitment team extra time to bring fresh faces into the side. Dons take on Lincoln City at Stadium MK this coming Saturday.
With every area open for improvement, we take a look at the key areas where Dons need to bolster during the winter window.
1. Goalkeeper - Priority: Low
This is probably not a spot Dons will want to be recruiting in this month, but that entirely depends on Chelsea's stance on Jamie Cumming. The 23-year-old has probably been Dons' stand-out player this season but could face a similar fate as he did last year when his loan-spell at Gillingham was cut short in favour of a side further up the table. With Franco Ravizzoli and David Martin as back-up, Dons are in a relatively solid position but should Cumming be recalled, they may have to look for another.
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Centre back - Priority: Medium
The defence this season has leaked goals - 36 in 24 games - and is in need of at least one body. With Jackson looking towards a back four, he has Warren O'Hora, Jack Tucker and Zak Jules to pick from, but an injury to any leaves him short. Without Dean Lewington too, the defence lacks experience, so a wiser head may be sought out to help strengthen the backline, much in the way Russell Martin's arrival in 2019 did.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Full-backs - Priority: Medium
Having already lost one full-back with the recall of Oyegoke, Jackson is down to three to pick from - Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson and loanee Henry Lawrence. Zak Jules could be deployed as a left-back if the hand is forced, but given the athletic way the new head coach wants to operate, the full-backs will be asked to cover a lot of ground and without much back-up, they could quickly suffer as they are run into the ground. Giving Harvie some cover would be of huge benefit too.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Central midfield - Priority: High
The midfield was Dons' biggest unsung hero last season, acting as a line of defence before the back line got called into action. This season though it has been more like a sieve. A combative and fierce player in the centre of the park could give Dons more control, rigidity and an aggression they need to assert themselves on games more. While Jackson has an abundance of options - Josh McEachran, Bradley Johnson, Conor Grant, Ethan Robson and Dawson Devoy - none have so far been able to put the midfield on top so adding here will be imperative.
Photo: Jane Russell