Where MK Dons would have finished with only second-half performances
The price of making a slow start was never more evident than for MK Dons last season.
By Toby Lock
Published 17th May 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:29 BST
Being relegated to League Two on the final day of the season, plenty of factors contributed to their fall from grace.
One of those factors though was Dons’ slow starts, and falling behind early in games.
But if only the second-half of games were counted, the League One table would look significantly different.
Here’s where Dons would have finished, according to the statistics from transfermarkt.co.uk
