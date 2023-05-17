News you can trust since 1981
Where MK Dons would have finished with only second-half performances

The price of making a slow start was never more evident than for MK Dons last season.

By Toby Lock
Published 17th May 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:29 BST

Being relegated to League Two on the final day of the season, plenty of factors contributed to their fall from grace.

One of those factors though was Dons’ slow starts, and falling behind early in games.

But if only the second-half of games were counted, the League One table would look significantly different.

Here’s where Dons would have finished, according to the statistics from transfermarkt.co.uk

The League One table - second-halves only

1. MK Dons v Cambridge Utd JAR_5368.JPG

The League One table - second-halves only Photo: Jane Russell

34 points

2. 24th - Forest Green Rovers

34 points Photo: Dan Istitene

45 points

3. 23rd - Cambridge United

45 points Photo: Jane Russell

49 points

4. 22nd - Burton Albion

49 points Photo: Jane Russell

