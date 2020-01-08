Who is Dons' latest signing Carlton Morris?

MK Dons have completed their first signing of the January transfer window by landing Carlton Morris on loan from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham, making 28 appearances and adding four goals. A big physical presence, Morris was a part of the Rotherham side which beat Dons at Stadium MK in December.

After signing his first professional contract with the Canaries, he was sent out on loan as an 18-year-old to Oxford United in 2014 where he would make his debut in League Two. He then went on to play for York City, also in League Two, but he only made a handful of appearances for both.

He became a first team regular the following season when he was on-loan north of the border in Scotland at Hamilton Academical, netting eight goals in 32 appearances.

After an initial loan spell with Rotherham in early 2017, he went on loan to Shrewsbury for 17/18. There, he helped the Shrews to the play-off final against the Millers. But it would not be a fairytale ending for Morris as he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and would miss the entirety of the 18/19 campaign.

Back to full fitness though, Morris was loaned to Rotherham for a second time at the start of the campaign for the season. However, the deal was cut short and he joins MK Dons until the end of the season.