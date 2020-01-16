Who is Dons' latest signing Louis Thompson?

Louis Thompson is MK Dons' third signing of the January transfer window, arriving on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through at Carrow Road at a similar time to Carlton Morris, who joined Dons a week ago.

But it was at Swindon where Thompson got his first break. He established himself as a first team regular at the County Ground before earning himself a move to Norwich in 2014, but was immediately loaned back to Wiltshire. There, he worked under Dons assistant manager Luke Williams, who was the manager during 2015/16. In total, he made 106 appearances for the Robins, netting six times.

He made his Norwich debut in 2016, but has amassed only 16 in total since. He was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury at the start of this season and made nine appearances.

He joins on loan until the end of the season.