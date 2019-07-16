Who is Dons' latest summer signing Rhys Healey?

The name Rhys Healey has been spoken about for nearly a year at Stadium MK – but now he is an MK Dons player permanently.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan from Cardiff City. Healey established himself as a first team regular for Paul Tisdale's side, but also as a firm fan favourite too. Scoring nine goals in 21 appearances for the club, Healey's departure back to his parent club in January also seemed to coincide with Dons' slump in form through the early part of 2019, eventually getting over the promotion line at the death.

Healey has been a Cardiff player since 2013, and has made 16 appearances for the Bluebirds down the years – including three Premier League showings last season upon his return to Wales.

Loans spells as a youngster saw him pull on shirts for Colchester, Dundee, Newport County and Torquay before Dons took him on a loan spell last August.

Healey's most notable performance for Dons came in the 4-0 win over Crawley, where he scored twice and set up both Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke in the rout, while he also bagged a brace in the 6-0 win over Cambridge – his final game for Dons.