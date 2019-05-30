Who is Dons' new signing Brennan Dickenson?

Brennan Dickenson was a part of the Colchester United side which did the double over MK Dons last season, but has crossed paths with the club just once before that.

The 26-year-old has played for six clubs during his Football League career, which began back in 2012. Having started out in the Southampton academy, Dickenson dropped out of the professional game to play for Dorchester Town. His performances for the Magpies earned him a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Though his Seagulls career never got going, Dickenson was sent on loan to Chesterfield in 2012 where he made 11 appearances in League 2.

A year later, he went on loan to AFC Wimbledon, scoring twice in seven showings. He becomes the first player to have played for AFC Wimbledon before moving to MK Dons.

Still yet to make an appearance for Brighton, Dickenson was given a contract extension before another loan spell, this time at Northampton Town followed in 2014.

But when his deal at the Amex expired, he was snapped up by Gillingham. His first game for the club was a 4-2 defeat at Stadium MK, coming on with 13 minutes remaining. He would go on to make 78 appearances in two seasons for the Gills, before a move to Colchester in 2016. There, he made 93 appearances, scoring 15 goals.