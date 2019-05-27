Who is Dons' new signing Hiram Boateng?

Hiram Boateng may be a new name to some MK Dons fans, but Paul Tisdale is already very familiar with the midfielder.

Boateng joins Dons from Tisdale's former club Exeter City, where he signed Boateng from Crystal Palace.

Boateng spent two seasons at Exeter City.

Growing up in Wandsworth, Boateng was a part of the Eagles' academy system from when he was eight years old. He made his debut in 2013 in the FA Cup third round against Stoke City. One more FA Cup appearance and a substitute appearance in the Premier League were all he would make for Palace though.

Sent out on loan in 2014, Boateng would spend time at Crawley, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town before Tisdale acquired his services in transfer deadline day in August 2017.

At St James Park, Boateng would miss out on promotion to League 1 via the play-off final - a defeat which also prompted Tisdale to depart Exeter for MK Dons.

After a second season at Exeter, which featured an appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Dons at Stadium MK, Boateng became Tisdale's first signing as the club prepares for League 1 next season.

The midfielder also made 16 appearances for Northampton Town

Boateng has made 140 career appearances sine his debut in 2013, scoring five goals.