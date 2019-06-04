Who is Dons' new signing Joe Mason?

Joe Mason is desperate to get back to regular playing after a few sporadic seasons.

Arriving at Stadium MK as Paul Tisdale's third summer signing, Mason has been a free agent since January, when his contract was terminated by Wolves last January.

Mason takes on Joe Walsh at Stadium MK

His career began at home-town club Plymouth, making his debut as an 18-year-old. He made 55 appearances for the Home Park side, scoring 10 goals, earning him a move to Cardiff City for £250,000 in July 2011.

Mason's time with the Bluebirds began well, with two regular seasons in Wales before his chances began to dry up. A season on loan at Bolton appeared to kick-start his Cardiff career though, with his performances at the tail-end of 2015 earning him a move to Wolves in January 2016.

His time at Molineux was patchy though. After a solid start in the Championship, a regular for the first 18 months of his time there, a fourth new manager in his relatively short time at the club saw him sent on loan to Burton Albion, but he made just six appearances despite scoring on his debut.

He then spent time in America, on loan with Colorado Rapids in MLS. When his spell there was cut short, he was deployed to Portsmouth at the start of last season, but it was curtailed after just four appearances with injury before he was cut loose by Wolves.

In total, he has made 258 career appearances and has scored 57 goals.