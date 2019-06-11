Who is Dons' new signing Jordan Bowery?

After playing against them twice for Crewe last season, Jordan Bowery has joined MK Dons.

The 27-year-old striker became the fourth signing of the summer, alongside Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson and Joe Mason.

READ MORE: Jordan Bowery becomes Dons' fourth summer signing

Coming through the youth system at Chesterfield, he went on to make more than 100 for the Spireites - including the 1-1 draw with Dons at the Proact Stadium in 2012 - scoring 17 goals before earning a move to Premier League Aston Villa for £500,000.

Start to life at Villa Park was hard though, with his first three appearances coming in a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, an 8-0 loss at Chelsea and a 3-0 loss at home to Wigan.

After short loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, he left Villa to join Rotherham for more than £160,000. His first season saw him net five goals in 36 appearances in the Championship. He crossed paths with Dons in the 4-1 defeat at the New York Stadium which saw Dons hit the top of the Championship table, but he would soon be playing League 2 football when he completed a move to Oxford United in January 2016.

Signing s short-term deal until the end of the season, he helped the U's to promotion from League 2, scoring seven league goals in 17 appearances.

He moved on to join Leyton Orient, but was loaned out to Crewe in January 2017. His move to the Alexandra Stadium was made permanent at the end of the season, penning a two year deal.

Bowery played both games against Dons last season, and netted nine goals in 48 appearances. With his contract expiring, Dons have snapped the striker up on a free transfer.