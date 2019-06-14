Who is Dons' new signing Regan Poole?

Welsh defender Regan Poole has swapped Manchester United for MK Dons.

The hotly-tipped youngster made his debut for Newport County in September 2014, aged just 16 and 94 days, but impressed on trial with United, earning him a move a year later.

His only appearance for the Red Devils came as a late substitute for Ander Herrera in the Europa League clash against Midtjylland in 2016.

Poole made his Wales U21s debut in 2016 and has gone on make 15 appearances. He was also included in a preliminary senior squad to face Mexico in 2018 but was left out of the final squad

After a string of U21 appearances for United, Poole spent the following season on loan at Northampton Town, where he would reunited with Justin Edinburgh, who gave him his first chance in football back at Newport. Edinburgh was replaced by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Poole would go on to make 24 appearances for Cobblers, mainly in midfield.

Despite returning to Old Trafford and being a regular in the reserves, Poole would return to Newport County on loan in January 2019 to help his former club in the battle for promotion.

Regan Poole in action for Manchester United

Poole played against Dons in the rearranged fixture at Rodney Parade - which saw Chuks Aneke score a late winner for Paul Tisdale's side - and again at Stadium MK a few weeks later as Dons ran out 2-0 winners.

The Welshman would help guide the Exiles to a play-off spot, and then into the final where they would lose 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers.

Poole was released by Manchester United at the end of the season, and became Dons fifth summer signing.