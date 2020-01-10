Who is Dons' newest signing Ben Gladwin?

Ben Gladwin has become MK Dons' second signing of the January transfer window.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder spent the last three years at Ewood Park, but has not played a game for them in over two years after a knee injury. He was released by the club earlier this month, and immediately makes the switch to Stadium MK.

Gladwin, 27, came through the academy at Reading before plying his trade in the non-leagues with the likes of Wallingford, Windsor and Hayes & Yeading before getting his professional break at Swindon Town in 2013.

He made 57 appearances at the County Ground, netting 11 goals, earning him a move to Championship side QPR in the summer of 2015 alongside Massimo Luongo for a reported £3.5m. But failing to establish himself at Loftus Road, he was sent on loan back to Swindon, either side of a move ot Bristol City.

In the summer of 2017, he signed for Blackburn Rovers, but after just eight appearances, he suffered a knee injury which ruled him out until the following year. Injuries though continued to plague his time at Ewood Park, and he was released on January 2 before signing for Dons.

He is Russell Martin's second signing of the window, following Carlton Morris' arrival on Wednesday.