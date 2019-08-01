Who is Dons' newest signing Ben Reeves?

Ben Reeves is familiar face to many around MK Dons.

The 27-year-old already has 135 Dons appearances under his belt from a four-year spell, spanning 2013 to 2017. One of Karl Robinson's automatic choices when fit, Reeves also netted 32 goals before following his former boss to Charlton Athletic.

Reeves spent four seasons at Dons

Reeves arrived at Stadium MK from Southampton, where he came through the youth section and met Dons coach Danny Butterfield. Making a handful of appearances for the Saints, Reeves spent time on loan with Dagenham & Redbridge and Southend United before being released by Southampton in 2013.

His move to Dons came not long afterwards, where he established himself in the side. Despite injury problems ruling him out of the latter part of his debut season, Reeves picked up 11 goals in 35 appearances and four end of season awards.

He went on to play a part in Dons' promotion to the Championship too in 2015, before suffering relegation with the club a year later. Robinson's sacking in 2016 saw Robbie Neilson join the club, but as Reeves' contract ran down, he left Dons hanging on for a decision. Without signing a deal, he appeared in the dugout, but not in the squad, for a game against Aylesbury FC, much to the confusion of Neilson at the time.

Reeves eventually signed for Charlton, where he made 68 appearances in his two seasons at the club, scoring 11 times.

Reeves went on to play for Charlton

Following his release after the Addicks were promoted to the Championship, Reeves began training with Dons during their pre-season campaign, playing all but the first friendly of the summer - the 5-1 win over Brackley - though official word from the club was that he was only training to keep up his fitness.

Last Friday, assistant manager Matt Oakley confirmed Dons were in the running for his signature before his signing was confirmed on Thursday.