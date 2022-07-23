Wigan Athletic won last season's League One title, with Derby County being predicted to have the honours this time around.

Who is going up and who is going down? Supercomputer predicts how the FINAL 2022/23 League One table will look and how many points MK Dons, Peterborough United, Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers will win

MK Dons just missed out on automatic promotion last season before being beaten in the play-offs.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 8:54 am

MK will be looking to go straight up but supercomputer it will be more of a straight race for the play-off this season with Derby and Sheffield Wednesday setting the pace.

But Liam Manning’s men are predicted to make the play-off places once again.

It promises to be an exciting race for promotion with the league’s big hitters all predicted to do well.

Perhaps the only surprise is supercomputer expecting a poor season for relegated Peterborough United, despite them featuring highly with the bookies.

Here’s how supercomputer expects the season to go.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the season to shape up via our social media channels.

1. Derby County - 89pts (+41)

Promotion chances: 54%

Photo: Getty Images

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 85pts (+35)

Promotion chances: 45%

Photo: Getty Images

3. Ipswich Town - 80pts (+26)

Promotion chances: 33%

Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4. Barnsley - 76pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 25%

Photo: Getty Images

