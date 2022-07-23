MK will be looking to go straight up but supercomputer it will be more of a straight race for the play-off this season with Derby and Sheffield Wednesday setting the pace.

But Liam Manning’s men are predicted to make the play-off places once again.

It promises to be an exciting race for promotion with the league’s big hitters all predicted to do well.

Perhaps the only surprise is supercomputer expecting a poor season for relegated Peterborough United, despite them featuring highly with the bookies.

Here’s how supercomputer expects the season to go.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the season to shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest MK Dons news, here.

1. Derby County - 89pts (+41) Promotion chances: 54% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 85pts (+35) Promotion chances: 45% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 80pts (+26) Promotion chances: 33% Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Barnsley - 76pts (+20) Promotion chances: 25% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales