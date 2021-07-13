Who is MK Dons' latest signing Aden Baldwin?
The defender has had to overcome several injuries in his short career so far
Defender Aden Baldwin is Dons' sixth signing of the summer. He arrives on a free transfer from Bristol City after five years at the club, but he never pulled on the shirt for a competitive outing.
The 24-year-old signed his first professional deal with Forest Green Rovers in 2013 as a 15-year-old, staying with the club during their campaigns in the National League.
His first real taste of football came during a loan spell with Bath City, before he made the switch to Ashton Gate in 2016. His time with the Robins though did not see him make a single appearance for the club. He was sent on loan to Weston-Super-Mare in both 2016/17 and 2017/18 where he made 41 appearances.
Baldwin's Football League bow came in 2018 when he moved to Cheltenham Town on loan, but his deal was cut short when he suffered a knee injury, ironically against Dons, in October.
After recovering from the injury, Baldwin was sent on loan to Eastleigh in February 2020, but injuries ruled him out of action for the whole of the 2020/21 campaign.