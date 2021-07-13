Who is MK Dons' latest signing Aden Baldwin?

Aden Baldwin

Defender Aden Baldwin is Dons' sixth signing of the summer. He arrives on a free transfer from Bristol City after five years at the club, but he never pulled on the shirt for a competitive outing.

The 24-year-old signed his first professional deal with Forest Green Rovers in 2013 as a 15-year-old, staying with the club during their campaigns in the National League.

His first real taste of football came during a loan spell with Bath City, before he made the switch to Ashton Gate in 2016. His time with the Robins though did not see him make a single appearance for the club. He was sent on loan to Weston-Super-Mare in both 2016/17 and 2017/18 where he made 41 appearances.

Baldwin's Football League bow came in 2018 when he moved to Cheltenham Town on loan, but his deal was cut short when he suffered a knee injury, ironically against Dons, in October.