Who is MK Dons' latest signing Josh Martin?

Josh Martin

Teenager Josh Martin has made the move from Luton, via Norwich City to MK Dons.

The 19-year-old was born just down the road in Bedfordshire, but began his footballing career in Arsenal's academy before signing for Norwich City in 2019.

Quickly making a name for himself in the Carrow Road academy, Martin would make five appearances in the Premier League in 2019/20 during lockdown as the club was relegated back to the second tier.

Norwich would bounce back to the top flight immediately by winning the Championship title, with Martin making 11 outings for the club last season, finding the back of the net twice.