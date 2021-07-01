Who is MK Dons' latest signing Josh Martin?
The 19-year-old has signed on loan until the end of the season
Teenager Josh Martin has made the move from Luton, via Norwich City to MK Dons.
The 19-year-old was born just down the road in Bedfordshire, but began his footballing career in Arsenal's academy before signing for Norwich City in 2019.
Quickly making a name for himself in the Carrow Road academy, Martin would make five appearances in the Premier League in 2019/20 during lockdown as the club was relegated back to the second tier.
Norwich would bounce back to the top flight immediately by winning the Championship title, with Martin making 11 outings for the club last season, finding the back of the net twice.
No relation to Dons manager Russell Martin, the winger will follow in the footsteps of Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris, who both joined on loan from Norwich City last season.