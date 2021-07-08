Who is MK Dons' latest signing Max Watters?

Max Watters

Max Watters arrives at Stadium MK aiming to fire Dons into a promotion hunt, and he's got the credentials to do that.

The 22-year-old began his professional career at Doncaster in 2018 when he signed his first deal having made a name for himself in non-league with Ashford United.

He immediately went on loan though to Grantham, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United, where he picked up experience.

But his chances at the Keepmoat Stadium were limited and he made just six appearances for Rovers before being released in summer 2020.

He was quickly snapped up by Crawley and he showed what he was capable of in League Two. Leading the line for the Reds, he netted 16 goals in just 19 games, attracting plenty of attention along the way.