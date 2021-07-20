Who is MK Dons' latest signing Mo Eisa?

Mo Eisa

Goals have generally followed Mo Eisa around throughout his career, and MK Dons will be hoping his time at Stadium MK will be no different.

The 27-year-old joins Russell Martin s side from Peterborough where he spent two seasons, netting 21 goals in 71 outings. But 16 of those goals came in his first season at London Road when he operated as part of a front three alongside the likes of Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.

Last season, he found himself down the pecking order for Posh, who secured automatic promotion thanks in no large part to Johnson Clarke-Harris' goals as he led the line for Darren Ferguson's side. Eisa made 36 appearances, scoring five goals.

Born in Sudan, Eisa moved to London at an early age, making a name for himself in non-league, scoring goals for Corinthian and Greenwich Borough, scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the latter.

His performances earned him a move to League Two side Cheltenham Town in July 2017 on an initial one-year deal which was later extended based on his remarkable form at Whaddon Road. Breaking goal-scoring records in his only season at the club, he finished with 25 goals in 50 appearances.

Naturally, he attracted interest from several big clubs at the end of the season, and he plumped for a move to Bristol City but he found games hard to come by. Just six appearances followed at Ashton Gate before Peterborough came calling a year later, breaking their transfer record for the striker.