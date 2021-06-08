Who is MK Dons' latest signing Scott Twine?

Scott Twine played in Swindon's 5-0 defeat at Stadium MK

Youngster Scott Twine has signed for MK Dons after leaving Swindon Town.

The signature of the 21-year-old midfielder has been hotly sought after this summer following Town's relegation to League Two, with rumours heavily linking him to Portsmouth even seeing his Wikipedia page edited to claim he had signed for them.

In total last season, he made 49 appearances, scored 14 goals and made nine assists having spent time on loan at Newport County for the first half of the campaign before returning to Swindon in January.

He has become Russell Martin's first signing of the summer transfer window as Dons look to improve on their 13th place finish last time out.

Born in Swindon, Twine made his debut for his home-town club in 2017 but spent much of the next three years out on loan gaining experience. He made 16 outings for Chippenham Town in the National League South but was called back twice by Swindon as cover.

Subsequent loans spells at Waterford, and second spell at Chippenham followed, with a handful of appearances for his parent club thrown in there for good measure.

Twine signed a season-long loan deal with League Two outfit Newport County at the start of 2020/21, and he went on to make 24 appearances for the club, netting seven goals.

However, following Swindon's struggles in the first half of the season, he returned to the County Ground and became an established regular in the side as they batted to avoid relegation.

Twine made 24 appearances for Swindon in 2021, scoring seven times but the Robins were relegated.